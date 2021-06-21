UoH invites applications for admission into 117 courses from today

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) from Monday is inviting applications for admission into as many as 117 courses, including integrated, postgraduate and PhD programs. The application process will be open from June 21 to July 20.

The application can be submitted online from Monday. There are 2328 seats being offered for admissions to 117 courses. These include 17 integrated courses, 46 PG courses, 10 M.Tech and 44 PhD programmes.

The university will also offer three new courses this year onwards– MTech (Modelling and Simulation), MPA (Music) and a certificate course in Publishing.

The entrance exams for admission will be held at 39 centres across the country during August/September 2021. However, the university will not conduct its entrance exam at those centres where the number of applications received is less than 300.

The admission to the MCA course will be based on NIMCET scores. The admission to the nine MTech courses will be through centralised counselling of MTech (CCMT) of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). The admission to 5-year Integrated MTech (Computer Science) will be through the central seat allocation board (CSAB) of JEE.

Besides, the admission to MBA will be done through CAT score; MSc Biotechnology is through GAT-B, conducted by RCB Faridabad and MTech (Modelling and Simulation) through GATE scores.

Last year, amid the first wave of COVID-19, the UoH received a record of 62,853 applications for 2,456 seats in 132 postgraduate and research programs. While an almost equal number of men and women are among those applications, 11 candidates have identified themselves as transgender.