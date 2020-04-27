UoH to offer MCA as a Two-Year programme

Hyderabad: The Master of Computer Application (MCA) programme offered by the University of Hyderabad (UoH) till now was of 3 years duration. Recently, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), has revised the duration of MCA program to 2 years. Accordingly, UoH has resolved to follow the AICTE guidelines and the duration of the MCA program from the Academic year 2020-21 shall be for 2 years.

The admission to MCA course will be based on NIMCET scores, conducted by NIT Common Entrance Test.

The AICTE, worked with the University Grants Commission (UGC) to cut the tenure of the three-year MCA course, as the number of students coming in from unrelated streams such as commerce, arts and basic sciences had fallen.

The decision will see neither the course content being reduced nor will it affect the programme hours.

