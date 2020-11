Hyderabad: A 40-year-old professor at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) allegedly died by suicide on Sunday at his home in the varsitys quarters here,police said.

The deceased was a professor in the Department of Medical Sciences in the UoH, also known asthe Hyderabad Central University.

He was from Una district in Himachal Pradesh and resorted to the extreme step reportedly due to some family disputes, they said.

Source: PTI