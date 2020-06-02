UoH Professor elected as Vice President of IAMCR

Hyderabad: Prof Usha Raman, senior faculty in the Department of Communication, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been elected as the Vice President of The International Association for Media and Communication Research (IAMCR) for a four-year term (2020-2024) in voting held among 2,700 members across the world. She will be starting at her position at the end of the General Assembly from 17 July 2020.

Usha Raman is a Professor at the Department of Communication, University of Hyderabad, India. Before entering academia in 2010, she worked as a freelance journalist and health communicator for over three decades, publishing on topics related to health, technology and women’s issues in a range of mainstream newspapers and magazines.

She writes a column for one of India’s largest dailies, The Hindu, and edits a monthly magazine for school teachers, Teacher Plus. Usha received her doctorate in mass communication from the University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia, USA, in 1996.

Her research interests include cultural studies of science, health communication, feminist media studies, and the social and cultural impact of digital media.

At the University, she offers courses on basic and advanced writing, digital media and cyberculture, and health communication. She has also worked on a range of consulting projects on health promotion and behavior change communication for the Indian Institute of Public Health (Hyderabad), UNICEF (India), and The George Institute for Global Health (India) and MIT.

IAMCR is a global professional association of media and communication researchers based in the USA. It is supported by the voluntary contributions of many people, including more than 80 Section and Working Group chairs and deputies, 30 members of its International Council, a five-member Executive Board, many members of various committees and task forces, and more than 2,700 active members.

