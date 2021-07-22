UoH ranked best multidisciplinary university in South; fifth in India

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked best multidisciplinary university in South India and positioned at fifth in the country by the Week-Hansa survey 2021, the UoH said on Thursday.

UoH is ranked first position among the top multidisciplinary Universities in the South and fifth position in the country among the top 80 multidisciplinary universities that include state, central, private and deemed to be universities.

The Week-Hansa research best universities survey 2021 used parameters including age and accreditation, infrastructure and other facilities, faculty, research and academics, student intake and exposure, and placements.

The composite score was arrived at by combining the perceptual and the factual scores to determine the final rank for each University.

“We are pleased to be ranked among the Best Universities at number five in the country and number one in south India. The university has been making steady progress; this has been possible only due to the efforts of our faculty, students, alumni and administrative staff”, said professor Arun Agarwal, Vice-Chancellor.

We need to work hard and perform better to be among the top three in the country and improve our position at the global level too, he added. For this, we are working on providing global standards of education to our people, Agarwal added.