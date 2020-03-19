UoH renews MoU with IIIT-Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) renewed the MoU for a further period of five years here on Thursday.

“Under this MoU, both the institutions have broadened the scope of collaboration in the areas of Teaching (credit transfer), Research (including joint supervision of Ph.D.), Conferences / Seminars/ Exhibitions / Symposia/ Workshops/ Training Programs, Translational activity, product development, and commercialization; business development specifically in Innovation and entrepreneurship,” said the officials.

Both institutions also agreed to extend their physical facilities for mutual benefits in accordance with the guidelines and rules of the respective institutions.

The MoU was signed by P. Sardar Singh, Registrar, UoH and Prof. R. Pradeep Kumar, Registrar, IIIT-H. It was exchanged in the presence of Prof. P J Narayanan, Director, IIIT-H, Prof. Arun Agarwal, Pro-Vice-Chancellor 1 and Acting Vice-Chancellor, UoH and Prof. B. Raja Shekhar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor 2, UoH.

SIASAT NEWS

