UoH Scholar selected for UN Graduate Study Programme

Hyderabad: Mr. Jyothi Basu R, a PhD Scholar working under Dr MN Rajesh at the Centre for Human Rights, School of Social Sciences at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected for the United Nations 58th Graduate Study Programme (GSP) to be held at the UN in Geneva. The GSP theme for 2020 is “United Nations at 75: Shaping Our Future Together.”

The United Nations Information Service’s Graduate Study Programme provides an opportunity for participants to deepen their understanding of the UN System and International Geneva through first-hand observations, lectures and study. The Graduate Study Programme is held at the United Nations Office at Geneva in early July every year. This seminar, as part of the educational outreach programmes undertaken by the renowned inter governmental organisation, provides an opportunity for outstanding graduate and postgraduate students from all over the world to deepen their understanding of the principles, purposes and activities of the United Nations, its related agencies and Geneva as well.

Bearing in mind the global COVID-19 pandemic, the 58th GSP will be held in a condensed, online format from 29 June to 3 July 2020. Scholars from more than 50 countries are participating in this programme.

