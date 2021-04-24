UP: 15-year-old boy detained in rape case

Shahjahanpur: Police here detained a 15-year-old boy for allegedly raping a minor girl here, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said on Friday, when the 10-year-old girl was going to get wood in a village under the Jalalabad police station, the boy took her to a drain and raped her.

The girl narrated the plight to her mother after reaching home.

On a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the boy has been detained, police said, adding that the girl has been sent for a medical examination.