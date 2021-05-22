UP: 17-yr-old Muslim boy beaten to death for selling vegetables

Lucknow: A 17-year-old Muslim boy died on Friday after being allegedly beaten up by police for violating COVID-19 restrictions in Bangarmau town in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased, identified as Faisal Husain, was beaten by police for selling vegetables during the COVID-19 restrictions on Friday.

As per media reports, Faisal received multiple injuries and died while undergoing treatment.

Based on the complaint of his kin, an FIR has been registered against three police personnel. All of them have been suspended and disciplinary action has been recommended.

Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, the state is currently under partial curfew.

The teenager’s cousin Salman told reporters, “…A vegetable vendor was taken from the market and was beaten up on the way, and then they killed him at the police station. Then they [policemen] left him at the hospital and fled… The constable should face action under the IPC section for murder. All officials at the police station should face action…”

“We got a telephone call from a vendor who told us about the assault. When I reached there, he was taken to the hospital, where I saw him dead,” said Mohammad Islam, Faisal’s father.