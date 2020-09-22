UP: 18-year-old woman raped repeatedly on promise of marriage

The woman has been sent to the district hospital for a medical examination

By Mansoor Updated: 22nd September 2020 3:54 pm IST

Ballia: An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped repeatedly over six months on the promise of marriage by a youth of the same age here, the police said Tuesday.

They said the woman and the accused belonged to neighboring villages under Gadawar police station.

Station House Officer Anil Chandra Tiwari said Tuesday the woman was allegedly beaten up and raped again by the accused when she mounted pressure for marriage.

He said an FIR has been registered on the complaint of an uncle of the woman and the accused arrested.

Source: PTI
