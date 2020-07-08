UP: 2 Barabanki district officials test COVID-19 positive

By Qayam Published: July 08, 2020, 3:43 pm IST
covid-19-coronavirus

Barabanki: Two senior officials of the district administration here have tested positive for COVID-19.

The samples of the two officials, the basic education officer, and the finance and account officer, were taken during a random testing two-three days ago and their report came positive on Tuesday, District Magistrate Adarsh Singh said.

Both the officials have been admitted to a hospital, Singh said, adding that their workplaces have been closed for 48 hours and sanitisation work is going on.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close