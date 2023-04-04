UP: 2 doctors booked for Dalit woman’s death, making casteist remarks

Lucknow: Two doctors have been booked in Lucknow for the death of a 45-year-old Dalit woman patient and for using abusive and casteist remarks against the deceased person’s husband when he asked them about her condition.

Aliganj ACP Ashutosh Kumar said an FIR under the ST/SC Act and other charges has been registered against the doctors and a probe is being conducted in consultation with the CMO.

The case dates back to 2022 and was registered at Madiaon police station on order of a court where the woman’s husband had filed a case.

The 45-year-old woman, Sridevi of Sitapur, suffering from severe stomach ache was admitted initially to a private hospital in Leharpur in Sitapur.

The diagnosis revealed that the woman had a gallbladder stone and her husband was asked to deposit Rs 50,000 for surgery and treatment.

Meanwhile, the condition of the patient deteriorated further and a doctor in Sitapur hospital advised her husband to take her to a hospital in Lucknow.

The woman was shifted to the Lucknow hospital and her husband was asked to deposit Rs 1.5 lakhs as expenses on the treatment on July 27 last year.

The two doctors performed surgery on the patient, but her condition did not improve.

“The doctor told me she had gastroenteritis and discharged her,” the complainant said.

The man said when he noticed pus-like fluid oozing out of the stitches, he took her back to the Sitapur hospital, which had referred her to the Lucknow hospital.

“The doctors refused to admit her in view of her serious condition and told me to admit her to the Lucknow hospital. I overheard the doctors saying my wife’s condition was serious. They were speaking about CBD (common bile duct) which they said had got incised mistakenly and the pus-like substance was in fact bile,” the complainant said in his FIR to the police.

“I came back to Lucknow hospital and asked for my wife to be admitted there but the doctor turned me out after abusing me,” he said.

