UP: 2 newly elected village heads die due to breathing problems

The two had not tested positive for COVID-19, he said, adding their family members had taken them out of the district for treatment.

7th May 2021
Sambhal: Two recently elected village heads in Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls have died, officials said on Friday.

Ambrish Kumar (45) and Dushyant Kumar (52), who were elected as village heads from Madhna and Rajha villages respectively, died due to breathing problems, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deependra Yadav said.

Both the newly elected village heads died on Tuesday, the officials said.

