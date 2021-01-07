UP: 28-yr-old man rapes minor girl in Firozabad, circulates video on social media

Firozabad: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old man identified as Bhuri Singh allegedly raped a sixteen year-old girl in a village in Narkhi area of Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district, while his friend Anil Kumar (25), filmed the gruesome crime to blackmail the victim later.

According to the media reports, the father of the victim stated that his daughter was raped when she had gone to collect fodder for cattle on December 1.

After an FIR was registered, the police arrested the main accused Bhuri Singh while Anil is absconding.

The victim said that Singh and Kumar raped her several times over the last month by blackmailing her with the video. She also claimed that when she refused to meet them earlier this month, they circulated her video on social media.

Additional superintendent of police, Mukesh Chandra Mishra said, “On the basis of the complaint received from the minor girl, a case has been registered against Bhuri Singh and Anil Kumar under the IPC section 376 (punishment for rape), sections of SC/ST act and information technology act. Singh has been arrested and sent to jail on court orders. The other accused will also be arrested very soon.”