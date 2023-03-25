UP: 3 held after firing takes place in jail over standing in queue

According to police, four persons had an argument with a woman over forming a queue, one of whom fired at her. She had a narrow escape.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 25th March 2023 9:18 pm IST
2 held for luring Maha woman with job, 'selling' her into Oman sex racket
Representative Image

Meerut: Three persons were arrested following a firing that took place over standing in a queue at the meeting centre of the Chaudhary Charan Singh jail here on Saturday, officials said.

According to police, four persons had an argument with a woman over forming a queue, one of whom fired at her. She had a narrow escape.

Police arrested three of them while one managed to flee from the spot.

Also Read
Chhattisgarh: Woman made to walk on burning coal, three arrested

Those arrested have been identified as Shokindra alias Johny (35), Vipin (30) and Shubham. All of them are residents of the Hastinapur area of Meerut. A pistol and two cartridges have been recovered from them.

The fourth associate is named Puneet.

Police have registered a case against the accused persons based on the complaint lodged by the woman.

According to police, Shokindra had fired at her.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 25th March 2023 9:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button