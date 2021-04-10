UP: 3 women receive anti-rabies shot instead of COVID vaccine

Lucknow: In a bizarre incident, three women in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district were administered an anti-rabies shot instead of the COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital on Thursday.

Three women, identified as Saroj, Anarkali and Satyavati went to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a local government hospital. After returning home, they felt dizzy and moderately ill.

Saroj’s family took her to the hospital because of the discomfort after she the shot, the doctors pointed out that the prescription of the vaccine had anti-rabies written on it.

The other two women had the same thing written on their prescriptions too.

After a detailed investigation by District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur, it was found that anti-rabies shots and COVID vaccines were being given on two different floors of the same health care center. The women accidentally took the wrong floor, the probe revealed.

According to a report by NDTV, 60-year-old Satyavati had asked the man at the counter if vaccinations are being taken up there. He reportedly asked her to buy a syringe, after which she was administered the (anti-rabies) vaccine.“I have instructed the chief medical officer to suspend the pharmacist and if any other officer or employee is found guilty in this case, strict action will be taken against them,” Kaur said, as quoted by NDTV.