UP: 30-year-old man strangulated to death over petty issue

1st July 2021
Muzaffarnagar: A 30-year-old man was strangulated to death by three people after a confrontation over a minor issue in Gadla village here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place under Bhopa police station area when Mohit Kumar was standing outside a wine shop with the accused – Gajendra, Gagan and one unidentified youth.

According to Circle Officer Girija Shanker Tripathi, one of the accused has been taken into custody.

Police said the deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation is underway.

