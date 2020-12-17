UP: 4 criminals arrested in Sultanpur encounter

Sultanpur (UP), Dec 17 : The UP police have arrested four criminals in an encounter that took place in Sultanpur district.

Three others, including a constable, were injured in the encounter late on Wednesday night.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said, “Some persons were stopped on Wednesday night on a tip-off that they were trying to loot a truck. As soon as the police stopped the truck, they started firing. In the exchange of fire, two criminals and a constable were injured.”

Those arrested have been identified as Amit, Sumit, Sabir and Ramji. Two country-made pistols, cartridges and the truck were seized from them. The injured have been hospitalised but are out of danger.

