UP: 4 held for thrashing man, urinating on him

By News Desk 1Published: 6th October 2020 9:22 am IST
13 gold bars seized from train in Assam, 4 arrested

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 6 : Four persons have been arrested for allegedly beating a man, urinating on him and snapping his “janeu” (sacred thread) over a land dispute, in the Sakarpar area of Deoria district.

The man posted a video on his Twitter account, in which he narrated the entire story. He also lodged a complaint with the police.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Shishyapal, told reporters, “One Anish Chand Dwivedi has a land dispute with his neighbour Satish Yadav. On Sunday night, Anish posted a video on Twitter stating that he had been beaten up by the accused who also urinated in his mouth and broke his janeu.”

READ:  Gurugram makes action plan to curb air pollution

The SP said that all the four accused have been arrested on Monday and a case has been registered under the requisite sections.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 6th October 2020 9:22 am IST
Back to top button