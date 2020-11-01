UP: 77-yr-old man serving life sentence dies in jail

Fatehpur: A 77-year-old inmate, who was serving life sentence in a murder case ,died in the district jail on Sunday, police said.

“Faiz Mohammad, a resident of Kot village under Khakheru police station (in Fatehpur), died during treatment at the jail hospital. He was serving life sentence in a murder case since March 2, 2009, Jail Superintendent Vinod Kumar said.

Mohammad had difficulty urinating for the past few days, he added.

“On Saturday, when his condition deteriorated, he was taken to the district hospital. In the evening, he was shifted back to the jail hospital as he showed signs of improvement. However, he died Sunday morning,” Kumar said.

Source: PTI

