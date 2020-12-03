UP: Akhilesh Yadav to take out ‘Kisan Yatra’

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav decided to take out ‘Kisan Yatra’ in support of the protesting farmers.

It is scheduled to be launched on 7th December across UP.

The SP Chief has also given slogan, “Kisano ki aay badhai, kheti aur kisan bachao”.

Meanwhile, the talks between three union ministers and a representative group of thousands of agitating farmers failed to yield any resolution on Thursday, as the union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of new farm laws and even refused the lunch, tea and water offered to them during almost eight-hour-long hectic parleys.



On its part, the government assured the group of nearly 40 farmer leaders that all their valid concerns would be discussed and considered with an open mind, but the other side flagged several loopholes and deficiencies in the laws, which they said were passed hastily in September.



Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who led the government side at the fourth round of talks at Vigyan Bhawan, later told reporters that the next meeting will take place on Saturday at 2 pm.



He also said there is “no ego involved” and the government has agreed to “discuss and consider with an open mind open” all major points of concerns among farmers about the three new laws, including on strengthening of the APMC (Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee) mandi system, tax parity with proposed private mandis and freedom for farmers to approach higher courts for any dispute resolution.



The government will also be open to looking into farmers’ concerns related to an ordinance on stubble burning and an electricity-related law, Tomar said.



A government source said the meeting would resume on Saturday as no final outcome could be reached due to paucity of time.

Source: With inputs from PTI