UP: As edible oil prices rise, people in Ayodhya gather oil from dias

Hyderabad: Around 9.5 lakh dias were lit at “Ram ki paidi” located in the Sarayu river on November 4, which is said to be a world record.

Later on the same day, some people gathered the oil from dias for their needs as the prices of edible oil have surged in recent days.

As per NDTV report, they were worried about being caught while collecting the oil. Despite that, they manage to collect it in bottles and boxes.

Speaking to the media, one of the persons who collected the oil from dias told that he is going to use it for cooking purposes.

It may be mentioned that edible oil prices are rising for the past few months.