UP Assembly elections: Samajwadi Party releases list of eight candidates

Published: 28th January 2022 7:07 pm IST
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party on Friday released a list of eight candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Former MP Sushila Saroj has been fielded from the Malihabad seat of Lucknow, while Ambrish Pushkar has been given a ticket from the Mohanlalganj seat.

Other names in the list were as follows: Nadira Sultan from Patiyali in Kasganj, Rais Ahmed from Badaun assembly seat, Hargovind Bhargava from Sidhauli seat of Sitapur, Prabhakar Pandey from Sikandra seat of Kanpur Dehat, Mohammad Hassan Rumi from Kanpur Cantt seat of Kanpur Nagar and Manjula Singh have been given tickets from Banda assembly seats.

Samajwadi Party is contesting the Assembly elections in an alliance with Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD), Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and several other smaller political parties.

Meanwhile, elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

