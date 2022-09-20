UP Assembly monsoon session

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 20th September 2022 2:36 pm IST
UP Assembly monsoon session
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the Monsoon Session of UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP MLA Suresh Khanna arrives to attend the Monsoon Session of state Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav being stopped by police during a march from party office to UP Vidhan Bhavan, on the first day of Monsoon Session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav being stopped by police during a march from party office to UP Vidhan Bhavan, on the first day of Monsoon Session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with State Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and other leaders during the All Party Meeting, on the eve of the commencement of Monsoon Session of the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP MLA Suresh Khanna arrives to attend the Monsoon Session of state Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses media before the start of the Monsoon Session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath undergoes blood pressure tests at the inauguration of a health camp for MLAs on the first day the Monsoon Session of UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Monday. Sept. 19, 2022. UP Deputy CMs Bhajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana are also seen.
Lucknow: Police personnel take stock of fire safety arrangements at Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly building, a day before the commencement of Monsoon Session of the Assembly, in Lucknow, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button