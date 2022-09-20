UP Assembly monsoon session

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP MLA Suresh Khanna arrives to attend the Monsoon Session of state Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav being stopped by police during a march from party office to UP Vidhan Bhavan, on the first day of Monsoon Session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav being stopped by police during a march from party office to UP Vidhan Bhavan, on the first day of Monsoon Session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with State Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and other leaders during the All Party Meeting, on the eve of the commencement of Monsoon Session of the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP MLA Suresh Khanna arrives to attend the Monsoon Session of state Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses media before the start of the Monsoon Session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath undergoes blood pressure tests at the inauguration of a health camp for MLAs on the first day the Monsoon Session of UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Monday. Sept. 19, 2022. UP Deputy CMs Bhajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana are also seen. Lucknow: Police personnel take stock of fire safety arrangements at Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly building, a day before the commencement of Monsoon Session of the Assembly, in Lucknow, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.