UP Assembly polls: 1st phase voting

Published: 10th February 2022
Meerut: Burqa-clad women show their inked fingers after casting votes at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Meerut, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Ghaziabad : People at a polling station to cast their votes during the voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh,Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Meerut: Senior citizens arrive to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of UP Assembly polls, in Meerut, Thursday, Feb 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Muradnagar: A citizen casts his vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly polls, Muradnagar, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Ghaziabad: People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly polls, Ghaziabad, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Dadri: A woman shows her inked finger casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Meerut: A newly-wed couple arrives at a polling station to cast votes, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, at Hastinapur in Meerut, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mathura: People wait at a polling station to cast votes, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Mathura, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mathura: A security person checks identity cards of women as they arrive at a polling station to cast votes, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Mathura, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mathura: A security person guides a burqa-clad woman enquires about her booth as others wait at a polling station to cast votes, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Mathura, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

