UP Assembly polls: AIMIM announces third list of candidates

The list has the names of seven candidates

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 20th January 2022 7:06 am IST
Hyderabad: Cases booked for morphing Owaisi's image
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Lucknow: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday released the third list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The list has the names of seven candidates. So far, the AIMIM has declared 25 candidates and it will be contesting around 80 seats.

The AIMIM has fielded Vinod Jatav from Hastinapur, Imran Ansari from Meerut City, Shakir Ali from Barauli, Dilshad Ahmed from Sikandrabad, Vikas Shrivastava from Ramnagar, Rizwana from Nakur and Hafiz Waris from Kundarki.

MS Education Academy

Uttar Pradesh will go to Assembly polls in seven phases starting from February 10 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button