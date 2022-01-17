UP Assembly polls: AIMIM releases second list of candidates

Hyderabad: AIMIM released the second list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Monday.

The second list includes the names of eight candidates. Earlier AIMIM released the first list of candidates for nine seats.

“We have announced to contest 100 seats for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. More candidates for other phases will be announced. We have made arrangements to conduct virtual rallies, as per the Election Commission’s guidelines,” said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad.

Also Read SC to hear Maha’s plea seeking recall of order on OBC seats as general

AIMIM has fielded Talib Siddiqui from Bhojpur constituency (Farrukhabad), Sher Afghan from Rudauli (Ayodhya), Sadiq Ali from Jhansi Sadar (Jhansi), Taufeeq Pardhani from Bithri Chainpur (Bareilly) and Dr Abdul Mannan from Uthraula (Balrampur) assembly constituency.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.