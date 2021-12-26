UP Assembly polls: Political parties go all out to woo voters

Lucknow: Political parties are making all out efforts to woo voters in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, which will decide the political fate of many of them.

Leaving no stone unturned, the ruling BJP has appointed in-charges in the state to lead the party’s campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi twice this month and dedicated various welfare schemes to the people. Foundation stones for various schemes are continuously being laid.

Besides Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani have also entered the political arena to campaign for the saffron party.

The BJP will take out ‘Rath Yatra’ in 403 Assembly constituencies to persuade the electorate in its favour. Central and state ministers are likely to join the yatra.

Shah will not only hold public meetings and roadshows from December 26 to 31 but also organisational meetings, during which he will give tips to the cadres.

He will stay for the night at those places and study the ground realities.

Shah, who is the BJP’s chief strategist and is considered a poll expert, especially for Uttar Pradesh, has a significant contribution in bringing the party to power in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, 2019 Assembly polls and the 2019 general elections.

To come to power, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has stitched together alliances with small parties to set the caste equations right.

Kanpur: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav hands over his party flag to Khazanchi Nath, a four-year-old boy who was born in 2016 while his mother Sarvesha Devi was standing in a bank queue to withdraw cash during demonetization, to flag off the ‘Samajwadi Vijay Yatra’ in Kanpur, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Besides Akhilesh patched-up with estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav. Shivpal has also accepted Akhilesh as his leader.

In Western UP, the SP has an alliance with Jayant Chaudhary’s RLD. Akhilesh had addressed a joint rally with Jayant.

The SP chief took out “Vijay Rath Yatras” in Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Banda, Mahoba, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Rai Bareli, Jaunpur, Mainpuri, Etah, but whether this will convert into votes is yet to be seen.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati kicked-off her poll campaign by organising a prabudh sammelan.

BSP leader Mayawati

Mayawati’s party is eyeing the bastions of other political parties, but whether it will succeed in its endeavour or not will be known in the times to come.

The Congress is also claiming that it will win the Assembly polls. The grand old party has announced schemes for women in a bid to woo the fairer sex. It has roped in chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states for campaigning.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi is scrambling to win a few seats in the polls.

New Delhi: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Parliament during its Winter Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI12_07_2021_000107B)

Political analyst PN Dwivedi said that an interesting poll battle is in the offing as all parties are putting their best foot forward to emerge victorious.