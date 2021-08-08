UP ATS arrests another human trafficking gang member from Hyderabad

Lucknow: Another member of the human-trafficking gang allegedly facilitating illegal entry of Rohingyas in the country was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS from Hyderabad in Telangana, an official release issued here said on Friday.

On July 27, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had arrested two members of the gang — Muhammad Noor, alias Nurul Islam, of Bangladesh origin; Rahmatullah and Shabiur Rahman of Myanmar origin.

According to police, it acted on the information provided by the duo and arrested Mohd Ismail, a native of Myanmar, from Hyderabad on Thursday, it said.

Ismail has been brought to Lucknow on transit remand and will be questioned, the release said.

A mobile phone, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card and other important documents were seized from him, it said.

Police said the gang would bring Rohingyas, especially women and children, illegally into India from Myanmar and Bangladesh and held them settle across the country, including the Delhi-National Capital Region, on the basis of forged documents.

Following the information provided by Noor that he had illegally brought two Bangladeshis — Aaley Mian and Abdul Shakoor — from Cox’s Bazar and that they were working in a meat factory in Bareilly, two more arrests were made earlier this week, police said.