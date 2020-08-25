UP ATS to question ISIS operative Yusuf Khan today

Lucknow: The team of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will question ISIS operative Yusuf Khan on Tuesday, days after he was arrested by the Delhi Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur, police said.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, the ATS team will question him regarding the individuals who were his “target or the number of places he was apparently planning to attack”.

The ISIS operative Yusuf Khan was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell on August 21 after a brief exchange of fire averting a major terror strike in the national capital, the police had said earlier.

A huge amount of explosives, including explosive jacket, were recovered from the ISIS operative’s house in Balrampur, sources had said.

