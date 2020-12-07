UP: Bank Manager accused of killing second wife

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 7 : A bank manager allegedly shot dead his second wife after a heated argument in Firozabad district, police said.

During the argument, he shot her using a country-made pistol.

According to the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday. Asharam, a resident of Ramesh Nagar Bank Colony in Shikohabad, is the manager of a bank’s branch located at Firozabad Station Road.

He married Vineeta, resident of Agra’s Parsotti area, after the death of his first wife.

Asharam has two sons from his first wife, while Vineeta has one son.

Asharam is absconding along with his son from his first wife.

According to reports, Asharam had got into an argument with Vineeta over a scuffle between her son and those of his first wife. The two locked the house and escaped after committing the crime.

Several hours later, one of the neighbours suspected that something was amiss since Vineeta had not been seen.

The police were informed and the body was sent for post mortem.

The deceased woman’s son, Ankit Kumar, has accused his father and half-brother Sumit of murder.

Ankit said that there was a quarrel between his parents almost every day.

Shikohabad circle officer Baldev Singh said, “On the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s son, a case has been registered against Asharam and Sumit under IPC section 302 (punishment for murder). Both of them will be arrested soon.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.