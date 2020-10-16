UP begins large-scale production of idols for Diwali

Lucknow, Oct 16 : Empanelled artists of the Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design and Maati Kala Board, are working overtime in the large-scale production of Lakshmi and Ganesh idols, as per the defined specifications.

This is for the first time that the idols of Lakshmi-Ganesh, designed by the Maati Kala Board, has got the moulds made by recognized artists which are being distributed among other artists who have been making idols in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj and other districts.

Officials of the Maati Kala Board said that the artisans will be shown the first lot of idols which would give them an idea as to how should the idols be made for the Diwali festival next month.

“Though we will not help artisans sell the idols, it will be for the customers to see which of the idols in the market are more appealing,” the official said.

The idols will have “devtulya” (divine) expressions, a pleasant smile and perfect anatomy. Both the hands of the deities would be of the same thickness and the feet of goddess Lakshmi would be half-hidden under the fall of the saree. Facial expressions of the deities would invariably evoke faith in onlookers.

Krishna Kant Srivastava, who has designed the moulds which were readied in Kolkata, said, “When it comes to the idols of gods and goddesses, it has to go by what is mentioned in the religious texts. Their looks and the weapons they wield are already defined.”

He said that the idols cannot be designed for decorative purposes.

Sources said that the idols of Ganesh and Lakshmi will be made of black clay, which when worshipped, generates positive vibes. “This is in contrast to the Chinese products made of Plaster of Paris, resin, chemicals and metals,” he said.

Artisans can make 150-170 idols with a single mould. The clay used for idols should be well processed properly as it also affects the quality of the final product.

Artists have been provided moulds in two sizes –- eight inches and 12 inches.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.