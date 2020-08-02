UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Posted By Tanveer Published: 2nd August 2020 10:09 pm IST
UP bjp chief test positive

The chief of Uttar Pradesh’s BJP unit, Swatantra Dev Singh, has tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined himself at his home as per doctors’ advice.

Singh made public this information on Sunday in a tweet in Hindi. “I had been experiencing initial symptoms of Covid-19 and underwent a test for it. I was found positive for Covid-19,” said Singh in his tweet.

The leader also requested his acquaintances who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the infection. “I request every person who came in my contact to get themselves tested for infection and quarantine themselves as per the guidelines,” he added in his tweet.

Source: PTI
