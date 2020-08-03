UP BJP chief, two party legislators test Covid positive

3rd August 2020
Lucknow, Aug 2 : UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh has tested positive for Covid-19 but will stay in home quarantine because the symptoms are mild.

In a tweet on Sunday, Singh has asked all those who interacted with him to get tested.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Agra, Yogendra Upadhyay, and MLC from Gorakhpur, Devendra Pratap Singh, have also tested positive.

The two legislators will also remain in home quarantine and health teams will constantly monitor their condition.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

