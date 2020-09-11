UP BJP MLA wants Kangana’s security upgraded, dismissal of Maha govt

Lucknow, Sep 11 : Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Nand Kishore Gurjar, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asking him to upgrade actor Kangana Ranaut’s security to ‘Z’ plus category and to dismiss the Shiv Sena led-coalition government in Maharashtra for ‘illegally’ demolishing the actor’s office in Mumbai.

The BJP MLA from the Loni Assembly segment of Ghaziabad, alleged in his letter that Kangana Ranaut’s office was demolished by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on the instructions of mafia don Dawood Ibrahim.

The MLA, however, did not substantiate his allegation.

“The BMC hasn’t bothered to look into various illegal properties, but has acted against Kangana Ranaut,” he said in his letter which also demands arrest of Maharashtra Chief Minister, apart from dismissal of the coalition government.

“I too have received threat calls from Pakistan and various Islamic countries ever since I raised my voice against streaming of a web series. There is a need to order a probe by NIA into the nexus Maharashtra government has with the underworld,” the Legislator said in his letter.

The BJP MLA’s letter highlights the increasing political divide over the issue after Kangana Ranaut likened Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

The coalition partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government have alleged that Kangana is being used as a proxy by the BJP to defame the Mumbai Police.

Ranaut was provided Y-plus category security cover by the Centre on the recommendation of the Himachal Pradesh government after the actor, who is originally from Mandi in the Himalayan state, said she had been threatened by Shiv Sena if she returned to Mumbai.

The BMC had demolished Kangana Ranaut’s office in a posh Pali Hill locality alleging it violated the sanctioned plan.

The actor has accused BMC of carrying out vendetta at the behest of the state government.

