UP BJP office-bearer accuses party of ‘outsourcing’ leaders

Ballia: A former UP BJP MLA and party office bearer on Monday accused his party of “outsourcing” its leaders while reiterating his charge against the Yogi Adityanath government of mishandling the Covid crisis.

Within days after claiming at least ten deaths in each village of Uttar Pradesh due to Covid, BJP’s state Working Committee member Ram Iqbal Singh on Monday updated his assertion, saying the Covid death toll in the state could be over ten lakh. Singh made the claim while talking to reporters at his residence in Mundera, near here. This is an estimated figure as he has not done any count, he said.

Reacting to Ram Iqbal’s statement, BJP’s Gorakhpur region president Dharmendra Singh said the party has taken note of his continued anti-government statements and the state leadership will take action against him. Details of his controversial statements are being collected and being sent to the party leadership, he added.

Earlier on Saturday, former MLA Ram Iqbal Singh had said at least ten people have died due to corona infection in every village and this number could be many times more in villages having larger populations. A large number of people have died in cities too, he added on Monday.

Taking a dig at leaders joining the BJP from other parties, he said, “The BJP has changed with the times and the leaders outsourced by the party have become dominant. The one who made objectionable statements about the Ram temple has become a Cabinet minister in the Yogi government, he added. Singh claimed he had raised the issue of corruption in tehsils and police stations in the BJP’s State Working Committee meeting on March 15 but there has been no improvement, he said. The situation has only worsened since then, he added. Singh also accused the state government of favouring a BSP MLA, saying all criminal cases against him have been withdrawn.