UP BJP to discuss Panchayat poll strategy

Lucknow, Jan 1 : The Bharatiya Janata Party will chalk out its strategy for the coming Panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh during a meeting on Sunday here, which will be attended by its national vice president and state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh.

Singh will address the meeting to discuss and chalk out the strategy.

According to state party vice president Vijay Bahadur Pathak, several important issues related to the upcoming Panchayat elections will be discussed in the meeting.

The meeting will also discuss a work plan for publicizing the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath government, which is completing four years in office on March 19.

“The party will make a work plan to apprise the people of how the Yogi Adityanath government successfully turned the pandemic into an opportunity and provided relief to the people,” he said, adding that the people will also be told about the various welfare and development schemes with a special thrust on the works done for improving the law-and-order situation.

The state government has appointed assistant development officers of districts as Panchayat administrators of their districts, vesting in them the powers of the Panchayat committees and village Panchayat heads. This followed the expiry of the terms of the village Panchayats on December 25.

The dates for the elections are yet to be announced.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.