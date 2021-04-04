UP: Books with Prophet Mohammed’s image withdrawn after uproar

Muzaffarnagar: A prominent publisher of school textbooks and examination guides in Uttar Pradesh has tendered an unconditional apology and has agreed to recall all the copies carrying imaginary photographs of Prophet Mohammed after objection from Islamic seminary Darul Uloom in Deoband.

According to most Islamic scholars, pictorial depiction of the Prophet is prohibited in the religion.

Inadvertent error

The managing director of the publishing house has written a letter to Saharanpur MP Fazlur Rehman telling him that it was an ‘inadvertent error and the books have been recalled from the market.

This came a day after the Islamic seminary raised objection to the imaginary photograph and demanded action against the publisher.

Earlier, the Saharanpur MP and scores of Deoband clerics had approached administration seeking action against the company for hurting the religious sentiments.

They had also submitted a memorandum addressed to the President.

There is no picture of Prophet Mohammed: VC

Vice-chancellor of the seminary, Maulana Abul Qasim Nomani, said, “There is no picture of Prophet Mohammed, and publishing an imaginary image is condemnable. We strongly condemn it. Administration and government should take strong action against the publishing house.”

When contacted, MP Fazlur Rehman said, “We have received an apology letter from the publishing house. They have assured us that all books have been removed from the market and destroyed. I think the controversy ends now”.