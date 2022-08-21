UP: Brahmin man booked for threatening to behead Yogi Adityanath

A Brahmin man named Atmaprakash Pandit was booked by the Moradabad police on Sunday for threatening to behead chief minister Ajay Singh Bisht, alias Yogi Adityanath. Pandit reportedly wrote a Facebook post, in which he made the threat.

According to news agency ANI, the Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Bhadauria said that Pandit alleges misuse of his Facebook account.

“A post with a beheading threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was reported. Upon probe, a person named Atmaprakash Pandit revealed he made a Facebook account that’s being misused to post anti-social stuff. The investigation is on,” the senior police officer told ANI.