UP: Bride slaps groom on stage, video goes viral

Published: 21st April 2022 1:29 pm IST
Lucknow: In a marriage ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, a bride slapped the groom and got down from the stage.

Later, the video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, the bride can be seen slapping the groom when he was garlanding her. She slapped the groom multiple times before getting down from the stage.

As per the reports, the groom was said to be in an intoxicated condition which angered the bride. The bride has been identified as Reena while the groom is Ravikant.

Both the sides reached an agreement when the family members intervened.

