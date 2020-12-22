UP BSP chief claims toddy prevents Covid

Lucknow, Dec 22 : In a bizarre statement, the UP president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bhim Rajbhar has declared that people are being misled on the issue of Covid-19 and that drinking toddy is the best way to prevent coronavirus.

Rajbhar was addressing a function in Ballia on Tuesday when he said that toddy was purer than even ‘Ganga jal’.

“If you drink toddy regularly, you will not get coronavirus,” he said.

He said that toddy was an immunity booster and helped in building up antibodies.

“You can check that those who drink toddy on a daily basis have not been infected by the virus. People in Rajbhar community make their children drink toddy from a young age,” he added.

