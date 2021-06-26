UP: Cleric killed after wife castrates him over his third marriage

Muzaffarnagar: In a rather shocking incident, a cleric was allegedly castrated and killed by one of his two wives in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, for trying to marry for the third time.

The police have arrested the accused Hazra, the cleric’s second wife. The 57-year old cleric Vakil Ahmed desired to marry a third time. His wives, unapproving over his desire, had frequent arguments with him.

The family had one such heated confrontation last Thursday which saw one of his wives getting severely thrashed by him. Later that night, the agitated wife allegedly cut off his organ while he was sleeping. The cleric reportedly bled to death from the injury. Subsequently, the accused woman tried to carry out his last rights with the help of her relatives. This was seen by a neighbour who got suspicious and alerted the police.

The Bhaura Kalan police station quickly launched an investigation. The accused – Hazra, on being questioned by the police confessed to the crime and was subsequently arrested. The DSP SC Sharma, circle in charge of the Fugana area said “the accused wife has accepted the charge; she killed Ahmed because he wanted to bring in a third wife while there already was a lot of friction between the two existing wives”, reports Mirror Now News.

A case has been registered against Hazra at the Bhaura Kalan police station. She was produced before a court and sent to jail. The victim’s body has been sent for post mortem, PTI reported.