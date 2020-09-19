UP CM announces film city near Noida

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 19th September 2020 1:57 pm IST
UP CM announces film city near Noida

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that a film city will be set up in the state.

According to a press statement, the Chief Minister said that the country needs a good film city and Uttar Pradesh is ready to take this responsibility.

“We will prepare a film city for which the region of Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway will be good,” he said as per the press statement.

This film city will give provide a good option to film producers and it will also help in generating employment. For this purpose, an action plan should be made soon, the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister gave the directions while reviewing the development works of the Meerut Division, Meerut, Hapur, Baghpat, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr districts) through video conferencing at his government residence on Friday.

Source: ANI
READ:  Karnataka Covid tally cross 4.75-lakh cases
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close