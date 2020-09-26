UP CM expresses displeasure over PAC soldiers’ demotion

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed displeasure days after Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawans were reportedly demoted after having been promoted to the higher ranks.

According to a Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) release, Adityanath has ordered immediate promotion of PAC Jawans.

“The CM has instructed the director of police to ensure the promotion of personnel as per the rules. He has said that the officers who took this decision without informing the government should be held accountable and a report should be made available to the government related to the same,” CMO said in a release.

As many as 896 PAC jawans who had got promoted to the ranks of head constable and even sub-inspector in civil police were reportedly demoted to their parent cadre after a review earlier this month.

According to UP Police, in 1948 the UP Military Police and UP State Armed Constabulary were amalgamated into the Provincial Armed Constabulary. PAC was created to prevent the frequent deployment of the Army in grave law and order situations that the local police could not handle on its own. Even though it was meant for the UP, the PAC has had the privilege of serving across the length and breadth of the country.

