UP CM greets Nitish Kumar on swearing in as Bihar CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended his greetings to Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar upon swearing in as the Bihar Chief Minister.

In a congratulatory message, the UP CM said, “Bihar is sure to touch new pinnacles of progress under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.”

“I also believe that the Prime Minister’s pledge for ‘antyodaya’ will be accomplished in Bihar under able leadership of Nitish Ji,” the chief minister said.

Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time at a ceremony in Patna earlier in the day.

