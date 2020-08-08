UP CM inaugurates 400-bed COVID-19 hospital in Noida

Gautam Buddh Nagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated a 400-bedded COVID-19 hospital in Sector 39 of Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

During the event, Yogi Adityanath said, “Today, A COVID-19 dedicated hospital has been launched at Gautam Budh Nagar. The COVID-19 fight continues, and in this, first comes Gautam Buddh Nagar and NCR region which were the biggest challenge, because of Delhi, the infection spread here as well.”

“We have level 1 hospitals in every district and level 2 hospitals are either there or will be established in the next 10 to 15 days. Today, one hospital was inaugurated, the second hospital will be opening in Gonda in another 10 to 12 days. We will now have to focus on level 2 and level 3 hospitals,” he added.

He also took stock of all the facilities available at the COVID treatment dedicated hospital today.

Section 144 was imposed in Noida ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to inaugurate a COVID-19 government hospital on Saturday, the police said.

“Section 144 has been imposed in Noida, ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit on Saturday. People are not allowed to fly drones. 15 gazetted officers and around 700 constables who are on duty are required to undergo COVID-19 testing,” Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Noida.

Source: ANI