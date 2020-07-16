UP CM inaugurates bus stations, calls transport corporation ‘friend in need’

By Qayam Published: 16th July 2020 1:50 pm IST
yogi adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid foundation stones of several bus stations in districts of the state on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said on the occasion, “Officials of the State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) worked day and night to facilitate the return of migrants and students to their villages during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He also described how the corporation rose to face the challenge of COVID-19.

“SRTC is a friend in need,” he added.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses were used, among other things, to bring back students stranded in Kota due to the pandemic.

Source: ANI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close