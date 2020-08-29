UP CM Yogi Adityanath likely to make a law over Love Jihad

By Hussain Saify Published: 29th August 2020 11:46 pm IST
Won't attend mosque inauguration, says Adityanath; SP asks him to apologise

Love Jihad a term commonly used by Hindutva accusing Muslims conspiring to convert Hindu women towards Islamic faith by force or as a trap.

The core agenda Hindutva comes back to the centre stage in Uttar Pradesh after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Home Department to prepare a road map to stop the incidents of ‘Love Jihad’ in the state.
The development has caught attention after several incidents which have been reported in the state according to senior officials.
Officials claim that several incidents had come from places like Kanpur and Meerut where police claims to have  evidence of women being forced to convert and marry.

“There are increasing cases of love jihad being reported from different parts of the state. Thus, the Chief Minister instructed senior Home Department officials to prepare a plan to stop such incidents,” Mrityunjay Kumar, Media Advisor to the CM, said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awaneesh Kumar Awasthi, who was part of the informal meeting, added “This is a social issue. To stop it, they would have to be taken seriously – action needs to be taken against the accused, and we have to be harsh. These days, social media is available everywhere and it goes into the mind of others as well”
When asked about the legalities and introduction of new law, Awasthi responded as of now existing laws will be functional and are needed to be implemented properly.

