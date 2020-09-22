UP CM Yogi to meet filmmakers to discuss on upcoming Film City Project

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath to meet Bollywood filmmakers to discuss the coming UP ‘Film City’ like that in Mumbai.

Yogi plans to do so to understand the needs and requirements which would help him set up their film studios in the coming UP film studio. Uttar Pradesh’s Film Studio could be seen in any of these four sites, Lucknow-Kanpur Road, Agra, Benaras and Yamuna Expressway, informed the sources.

The list of those who would meet the CM in personnel includes filmmakers like Subhash Ghai, Om Raut, Saundarya, and playback singers like Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan along with many others.

However, a few other who would join a video conference are Vivek Agnihotri; Anupam Kher; Neeraj Pandey, David Dhawan and many others.

The officials said that UP had already declared the film as an industry two years ago and have been upgrading the film making policy, adding several rebates to attract investment in the sector.

According to the sources, many filmmakers had approached the government with the proposal to set-up a production house, studio and editing labs etc. Some of them even identified the land but dragged the feet allegedly due to infeasibility.