UP Congress chief detained again

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu, along with party workers, was detained in Rae Bareli on Tuesday while he was on his way to Ballia to meet the family of journalist Ratan Singh, who was shot dead on Monday night.

The vehicles in which Lallu and other party workers were travelling were stopped by the police. After this, the Congress leaders began walking towards Ballia and were again detained in Salon by the police.

This, according to Congress sources, is the 23rd time that Ajay Kumar Lallu has been prevented from reaching his destination by the state police.

Earlier this month, Lallu was detained while going to Bansgaon in Azamgarh to meet the family of a Dalit sarpanch who had been killed.

In May this year, he was arrested in Agra and sent to jail for almost three weeks for ‘misguiding the government on the issue of buses for migrants.’

Source: IANS